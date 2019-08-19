Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Upped Position in Immersion (IMMR) by $1.37 Million as Share Price Declined; Profit Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Epam Sys (EPAM) by $1.27 Million

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 118,820 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: Spanish Immersion School honored by Ohio Dept. of Education; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Sees 2018 Rev $108M-$118M; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of RL- vs LL-starting Position in Unsedated Water Immersion Colonoscopy (RLPvsLLP); 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Adjusted Earnings $71.5; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – PLANS A CAPITAL INCREASE; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $59M-$67; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP SAYS VIEX & AFFILIATES AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FLING; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: NATO Litter: Fluid Immersion System (FIS) Versus Traditional Mattress for Pressure Dispersion; 11/05/2018 – lmmersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – IMMERSION HAS AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS KENNETH H. TRAUB

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 7,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 22,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 29,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $191.49. About 115,736 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 6,464 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.05% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 34,400 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 11,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ghp Advsr holds 32,732 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability stated it has 1,291 shares. 120 are held by Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Co. Bancorp Of Mellon owns 220,914 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,793 were reported by Chase Counsel Corporation. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Twin Tree Management LP has 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 9,966 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt owns 135,812 shares. Bernzott Cap Advisors holds 3.07% or 150,045 shares. Fmr Limited Com owns 2.91 million shares. Verition Fund Management Lc has 2,723 shares.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPAM Acquires Competentum For EdTech System – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “EPAM Systems (EPAM) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Offers Q3 and FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPAM Systems, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mobileum Announces Appointment of New CFO – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,611 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles L P. Susquehanna Int Group Incorporated Llp holds 249,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 36,810 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 739,868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 54,329 shares. State Street Corporation reported 496,445 shares stake. Group Inc Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 292,630 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 14,532 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP owns 101,745 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 416 shares. American Century has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). 10,125 are held by Fincl Bank Of America De. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 820 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 372,952 shares to 232,695 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 82,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,049 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Holdings.

More notable recent Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Immersion Stock Got Crushed Today – Motley Fool” on August 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “About to Buy Penny Stocks? Look at These 3 Companies First – The Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Immersion Corporation Shares Surged Today – The Motley Fool” on February 23, 2018. More interesting news about Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Immersion Brings the Power of Touch to Konica Minolta’s Latest Electronic Office Equipment – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Immersion Announces Appointment of Tom Lacey as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Member – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $310,893 were bought by Raging Capital Management – LLC on Friday, August 2.