Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Upped Callaway Golf (ELY) Position by $3.03 Million as Share Value Rose; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Com (SSNC) Shares Declined While Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Raised by $3.57 Million Its Stake

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com (SSNC) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 62,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.52 million, up from 970,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 1.39 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf (ELY) by 62.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 178,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The hedge fund held 465,247 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, up from 287,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 2.16 million shares traded or 72.27% up from the average. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $324,630 activity. Another trade for 6,575 shares valued at $99,480 was bought by Lynch Brian P.. $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Thursday, May 23.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc by 177,450 shares to 55,514 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 202,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold ELY shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 84.69 million shares or 7.81% more from 78.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability reported 12,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp reported 24,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential stated it has 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Petrus Lta owns 10,236 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Products Prns Ltd Company reported 185,186 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset holds 0.05% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 587,528 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 73,314 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 889,224 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 53,969 shares. Paloma Prtn Management holds 0.01% or 44,259 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.03% or 252,638 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% stake. Moreover, Swiss Bancshares has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 84 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 364,453 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.23% or 27,492 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 6,458 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 28,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 19,338 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Eagle Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 11,435 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 9,430 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Hsbc Holdg Pcl has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Baltimore holds 0.11% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested 1.8% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 49,986 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant Sa Usd1.20 (NYSE:GLOB) by 3,916 shares to 771,497 shares, valued at $77.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 38,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,841 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NYSE:TMUS).