Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Raised Noodles And Company (NDLS) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Among 2 analysts covering Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Generac Holdlings has $8600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $78’s average target is 2.75% above currents $75.91 stock price. Generac Holdlings had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northcoast upgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) on Friday, May 3 to “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $8600 target in Monday, July 1 report. See Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $70.0000 Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased Noodles And Company (NDLS) stake by 50.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc acquired 155,736 shares as Noodles And Company (NDLS)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 461,301 shares with $3.14M value, up from 305,565 last quarter. Noodles And Company now has $251.38M valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 182,373 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 3,792 shares. 48,594 are held by Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Com. Assetmark has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Salem Counselors Incorporated has 15,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc invested in 27,604 shares. Legal & General Pcl accumulated 0% or 2,312 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com accumulated 28,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Cooper Creek Partners Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.07% or 461,301 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 82,133 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 3.11 million shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 231,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.31 million shares.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RRGB vs. NDLS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noodles & Company Is A Winner – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Noodles & Co has $13 highest and $8 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 77.10% above currents $5.72 stock price. Noodles & Co had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15. Citigroup maintained Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by SunTrust.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Perspecta Inc stake by 28,331 shares to 111,669 valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ashland Global Holdings stake by 58,500 shares and now owns 53,352 shares. Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.69% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 518,128 shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Generac Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2019 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Generac Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:GNRC – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Top 5 Buys of Chuck Royce’s Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. The firm offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It has a 18.79 P/E ratio. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW.