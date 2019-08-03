Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Raised Keyw Hldg (KEYW) Position by $1.75 Million; Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Shareholder West Family Investments Has Upped Holding by $1.35 Million as Stock Value Declined

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 194,726 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (KEYW) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 218,365 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, up from 858,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Keyw Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $494859008. About 784,183 shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYW News: 15/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN – $515 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CQS (US), LLC REPORTS 13.75 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ESTABLISH A $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURING IN MAY 2023; 23/04/2018 – DJ KEYW Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYW); 07/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TANK HOLDING CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 04/04/2018 – MOTHERCARE PLC – DAVID WAS PREVIOUSLY GROUP PRESIDENT OF KMART HOLDING CORP; 06/03/2018 – lmperalis Holding Corp. Issues a Shareholder Update; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘B+’ CCR To The KeyW Corp., Otlk Stbl; Dbt Rated; 20/04/2018 – DJ DITECH HOLDING CORP COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHCP); 21/04/2018 – DJ EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVCI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold KEYW shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 48.41 million shares or 0.91% more from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). 20,700 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd. Aperio Gp Lc accumulated 86,966 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 3.31M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 89,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 40,658 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 2.84M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Permit Capital holds 0.46% or 115,380 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Lc accumulated 615,546 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Gru stated it has 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). First Advsrs LP owns 285,542 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 23,161 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Acadian Asset Management has 0% invested in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 633,836 shares to 568,090 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Holdings by 58,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,352 shares, and cut its stake in Wideopenwest Inc.

