Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Raised Its Keyw Hldg (KEYW) Stake by $1.75 Million; Wasatch Advisors Has Cut Holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) by $10.33 Million

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 76,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.08 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $148.16. About 463,346 shares traded or 44.95% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (KEYW) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 218,365 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, up from 858,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Keyw Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $494859008. About 784,183 shares traded or 5.96% up from the average. The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYW News: 06/03/2018 – CQS (US), LLC REPORTS 13.75 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RENAISSANCE HOLDING CORP OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 01/04/2018 – PHC Holdings Corporation: Announcement of Company Name Change; 27/04/2018 – Biopharmaceutical Company Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Files for IPO; 21/03/2018 – MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation Raises Reference Rate; 11/05/2018 – SAMUEL MARTINI REPORTS 8.87 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades PFS Holding Corp. To ‘CCC-‘; Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: First Quarter Financial Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Drone Aviation Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNE); 15/03/2018 – Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces Record Fourth Quarter And 2017 Sales And EBITDA, 13% Dividend Increase, Four Acquisitions And Guidance For 2018

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wideopenwest Inc by 108,706 shares to 272,414 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 28,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,669 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold KEYW shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 48.41 million shares or 0.91% more from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,966 were reported by Aperio Group Inc Lc. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Parametric Lc has 0% invested in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) for 74,837 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc owns 0% invested in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) for 3,749 shares. Cooper Creek Prtn Management invested in 1.08 million shares or 3.16% of the stock. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Permit Capital Limited Co owns 115,380 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 2.82M shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 135,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Raymond James Financial Advsrs owns 560,748 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). D E Shaw And has invested 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 32,955 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $36.17 million activity. Sciammas Maurice also sold $598,053 worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares. Tseng Saria sold 21,694 shares worth $2.83M. Another trade for 14,516 shares valued at $1.88 million was made by Hsing Michael on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 3,623 shares valued at $469,501 was made by Xiao Deming on Monday, February 4.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 731,682 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $25.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 168,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Inc accumulated 1.32M shares. Shaker Investments Ltd Llc Oh has 10,100 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited has 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Axa accumulated 18,220 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 41,956 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank reported 1,675 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Incorporated holds 0.02% or 175,700 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.11% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Hrt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 1,715 shares. The Delaware-based Westover Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.52% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). 122,050 are owned by Osterweis Capital Incorporated. Legal And General Grp Inc Incorporated Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 48,975 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp invested in 4,075 shares.