Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Raised By $1.75 Million Its Keyw Hldg (KEYW) Holding; Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Shorts Up By 23.97%

Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) had an increase of 23.97% in short interest. BLFS’s SI was 678,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.97% from 547,400 shares previously. With 174,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s short sellers to cover BLFS’s short positions. The SI to Biolife Solutions Inc’s float is 6.43%. The stock decreased 6.04% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 157,634 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 103.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 09/04/2018 – Casdin Cap to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions 4Q Rev $3.13M; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for Cell and Gene Therapies; 10/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Short-Interest Ratio Rises 335% to 37 Days; 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased Keyw Hldg Corp (KEYW) stake by 25.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc acquired 218,365 shares as Keyw Hldg Corp (KEYW)’s stock rose 74.42%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 1.08M shares with $9.28 million value, up from 858,501 last quarter. Keyw Hldg Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.00% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $494859008. About 784,183 shares traded. The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) has risen 38.38% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYW News: 04/04/2018 – MOTHERCARE PLC – DAVID WAS PREVIOUSLY GROUP PRESIDENT OF KMART HOLDING CORP; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Zinc Seeks to Reorganise Into Separate Publicly-Listed Holding Corp and Directly Held Subsidiary; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN ZINC-SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ASKED TO APPROVE ARRANGEMENT TO REORGANISE CO INTO A SEPARATE PUBLICLY-LISTED HOLDING CORP, TO BE NAMED NORZINC LTD; 03/04/2018 – ATLANTIC ACQUISITION SAYS ON MARCH 28 ENTERED INTO MERGER DEAL WITH UNIT AND HF GROUP HOLDING CORP – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – KeyW Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 07/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TANK HOLDING CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 23/03/2018 – CHINA MINSHENG FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP LTD- FY TOTAL REVENUE HK$ 452.2 MLN VS HK$ 230.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PFS HOLDING CORP. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 08/05/2018 – KEYW Holding 1Q Loss $3.13M; 20/03/2018 – Ditech Holding Corporation Announces Record Date And Meeting Date For 2018 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) stake by 309,375 shares to 22,625 valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Perspecta Inc stake by 28,331 shares and now owns 111,669 shares. Fusion Connect Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold KEYW shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 48.41 million shares or 0.91% more from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 74,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Invesco Ltd holds 218,928 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 11,200 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) for 1.94M shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 2.82M shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc holds 21,335 shares. Sei holds 12,022 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.12M shares. Snyder Capital Management Lp invested in 0.59% or 1.44 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) for 299,310 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). 64,592 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 91,647 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 3,749 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.01, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BioLife Solutions, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 141.10% more from 4.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 45,113 shares. 301,682 are owned by Essex Invest Mngmt Company Llc. Geode Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 99,949 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 150,000 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 77,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 9,793 shares. Dorsey Wright And invested in 0% or 433 shares. 522,621 are held by Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. State Street Corp has 19,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). 60,750 were reported by Perkins Cap. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 93,146 shares. The Texas-based Ranger Invest Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 13,600 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $264,011 activity. Berard Todd had sold 3,000 shares worth $48,210. Another trade for 14,781 shares valued at $179,441 was sold by Rice Michael.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. The company has market cap of $295.15 million. The Company’s products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. It has a 103.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing.