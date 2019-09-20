Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Lowered Tillys (TLYS) Position By $456,484; Hood River Capital Management Upped Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Tillys Inc (TLYS) stake by 11.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 65,212 shares as Tillys Inc (TLYS)’s stock declined 31.12%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 502,878 shares with $3.84 million value, down from 568,090 last quarter. Tillys Inc now has $293.72M valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 105,542 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) stake by 86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 24,081 shares as Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)’s stock rose 13.58%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 52,081 shares with $1.58 million value, up from 28,000 last quarter. Advanced Micro Devices Inc now has $32.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 17.42M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL FUND EXITED AMD, LUV, ABX, IRBT, MOS IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy sees an opportunity for AMD to increase its market share in the PC space, noting the company “now has a full line-up of PC CPUs.”; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q EPS 8c; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMl Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 26/04/2018 – Infusion of Mesh Technology into Powerful Internet of Things (IoT) Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – AMD beat expectations on earnings, revenue and guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold TLYS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 4.74% less from 19.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 492,274 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Investors Ltd stated it has 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Victory Incorporated invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 8,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group has 12,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset owns 231,376 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 213,168 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 16,900 shares in its portfolio. Cooper Creek Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 1.47% or 502,878 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 14,759 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 5,541 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 5,968 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 33,450 shares.

More notable recent Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tilly’s, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:TLYS) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased Ashland Global Holdings stake by 12,232 shares to 65,584 valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2. It also upped Liberty Media Group stake by 110,105 shares and now owns 151,821 shares. Angi Homeservices was raised too.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.87M for 12.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $153,113 activity. 4,705 shares were bought by Henry Michael, worth $52,145 on Thursday, April 4.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It May be Time to Call an Option on AMD Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMD Stock Isnâ€™t a Buyâ€¦ Yet – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock is Taking a Breather, but Thereâ€™s Still Upside to be Had – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Are Laying off AMD Stock and So Should You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 567,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.04% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Webster Bank N A invested in 0% or 300 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 131,230 shares. Aperio Group has 529,334 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prns reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 157,230 shares. Td Asset invested in 292,649 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 42,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Asset reported 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Among 6 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices has $35 highest and $1700 lowest target. $32.29’s average target is 7.49% above currents $30.04 stock price. Advanced Micro Devices had 17 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) stake by 183,630 shares to 571,883 valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) stake by 163,422 shares and now owns 571,468 shares. Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) was reduced too.