Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Lowered Its Noodles And Company (NDLS) Position as Stock Price Rose; Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $560,595; Stock Price Rose

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 231,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 229,339 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, down from 461,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 287,188 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09 million, down from 131,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NDLS’s profit will be $3.20 million for 22.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Noodles & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 231,100 shares to 283,694 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrols Restaurant (NASDAQ:TAST) by 707,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $262.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,755 shares to 24,835 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

