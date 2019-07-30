Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Five9 (FIVN) by $5.26 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Symantec (SYMC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Capital World Investors Has Trimmed Holding

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 4.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $854.93M, down from 41.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 2.63 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 101,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 191,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 888,007 shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.12% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Farmers Merchants Invs stated it has 322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 153 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 497,526 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Gp reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charter Tru Comm owns 28,673 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 18,385 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 10,544 shares. Allen Ltd Llc has 17,841 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Com holds 8,412 shares. Parametric Port Associate Llc holds 1.70 million shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0.01% or 145,412 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Capital Ca owns 8,999 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. $1.05 million worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares were sold by Kapuria Samir.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany And Co (NYSE:TIF) by 7,242 shares to 615,172 shares, valued at $64.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.83M shares in the quarter, for a total of 44.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

