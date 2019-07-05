Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Increased Keyw Hldg (KEYW) Stake by $1.75 Million as Share Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose While Centre Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $6.34 Million

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.46. About 1.27M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (KEYW) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 218,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 74.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 858,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Keyw Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $494859008. About 784,183 shares traded. The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) has risen 38.38% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYW News: 15/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP – COMPANY ISSUES FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – KEYW Holding 1Q Rev $125.7M; 20/03/2018 – TINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS HOLDING CORP 0322.HK – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF US2.49 CENTS PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Ditech Holding Corporation Announces Record Date And Meeting Date For 2018 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – Crednology Holding Corp. Files Financial Statements; 30/05/2018 – PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF CONCORD PREMIUM MEATS; 04/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ENC HOLDING CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 10/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PFS HOLDING CORP. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 08/05/2018 – KEYW Holding Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.9%-9.3%; 06/03/2018 – CQS (US), LLC REPORTS 13.75 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.33B for 14.51 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares to 55,570 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fusion Connect Inc by 515,000 shares to 706,588 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 101,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,253 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA).