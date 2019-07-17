Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Increased Keyw Hldg (KEYW) Holding by $1.75 Million; Novo (NVO) Market Value Declined While State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lowered by $21.28 Million Its Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (KEYW) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 218,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 74.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, up from 858,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Keyw Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $494859008. About 784,183 shares traded. The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) has risen 38.38% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYW News: 31/05/2018 – Crednology Holding Corp. Acquires IT Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ DITECH HOLDING CORP COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHCP); 03/04/2018 – DITECH HOLDING CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PFS HOLDING CORP. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 08/05/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ESTABLISH A $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURING IN MAY 2023; 06/04/2018 – SUN PACIFIC HOLDING CORP. ISSUES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS OF FIRST SIX-MONTHS AS A PUBLIC COMPANY INCLUDE RECAPITALIZATION AND EXPANSION INTO NEW MARKETS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Cuts PaperWorks Industries Holding Corp Rtg To ‘SD’; 23/03/2018 – CHINA MINSHENG FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP LTD- FY TOTAL REVENUE HK$ 452.2 MLN VS HK$ 230.2 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS HOLDING CORP 0322.HK -FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.82 BLN VS RMB1.16 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Sun Pacific Holding Corp Expands Patent Portfolio with the Filing of 3 Additional Applications building upon its Solar Panel Portfolio

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 409,316 shares as the company's stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.21 million, down from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 1.98 million shares traded or 39.53% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 86,273 shares to 139,527 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 372,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,695 shares, and cut its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold KEYW shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 48.41 million shares or 0.91% more from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 25,593 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 64,592 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 20,382 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 17,171 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 31,828 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 36,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 22,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 287,230 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability holds 43,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com has 12,700 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company has invested 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Raymond James Financial stated it has 560,748 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,580 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 60,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 243 shares.

