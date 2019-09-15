Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Increased Its Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Position by $1.19 Million as Market Value Declined; Cornerstone Investment Partners Increases Position in Fedex (FDX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 50,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 449,558 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.81 million, up from 398,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.46M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 26,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 106,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, up from 79,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 904,921 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 11,037 shares to 68,588 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 202,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 9,007 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 21,261 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Communication The holds 50,156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 554,362 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 3,698 shares. Maverick Ltd accumulated 218,290 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 136,162 shares or 4.21% of all its holdings. Ls Inv holds 0% or 1,178 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 112,359 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 12,228 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com reported 10,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,027 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 304,944 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 13,583 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.