Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Increased Its Noodles And Company (NDLS) Stake by $934,416 as Stock Rose; Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Upped Its At&T (T) Holding by $992,620

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 23.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 32,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,048 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 137,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 128,605 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 633,836 shares to 568,090 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 372,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,695 shares, and cut its stake in Wideopenwest Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). State Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Creative Planning stated it has 72,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares owns 34,900 shares. Geode Limited Liability invested in 398,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Granite Point Cap Management LP reported 134,851 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Ims Capital Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 13,868 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com has 33,047 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Ltd has invested 0.19% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). The Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.19% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jump Trading Llc owns 28,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 7,155 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 301 shares.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Domino’s (DPZ) Partners Nuro for Autonomous Pizza Delivery – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Noodles & Company Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Restaurants Hungry for Technology Amid Risks: 4 Key Picks – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles: Stay Away – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Com accumulated 55,877 shares. Villere St Denis J Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,011 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 137,474 shares stake. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc holds 108,813 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 16,047 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt owns 106,196 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 8,000 are owned by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Everett Harris & Ca has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,112 shares. Hendershot Investments Inc owns 7,730 shares. The Texas-based Sather Fincl Grp has invested 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 1.12% or 2.87M shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 39,138 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,224 shares. Regions Finance reported 2.95M shares. 103,851 are held by Private Wealth Advsr.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Has Become My Largest Stock Holding Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA Bullish On AT&T: ‘The Network Has Never Performed Better’ – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “AT&T Stock Slides as Investors Mull Its Streaming Plans – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.