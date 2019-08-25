Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Increased Its Holding in Immersion (IMMR) by $1.37 Million; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Apg Asset Management Nv Raised Stake by $19.50 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 354,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 5.19 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.46M, up from 4.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 18.00 million shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.62M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 284,641 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 10/05/2018 – Immersion Boosts 2018 Rev Guidanc; 08/03/2018 – San Fran BoE: Finnish author visits Chinese Immersion School at De Avila to inspire computer science students; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Rev $85.4M; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Immersion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMR); 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement With VIEX Captal Advisors, LLC; 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP IMMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $108 MLN TO $118 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – PLANS A CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – VIEX Captal Advisors Holds 7.7% Interest In Immersion

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $310,893 was made by Raging Capital Management – LLC on Friday, August 2.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fusion Connect Inc by 515,000 shares to 706,588 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Holdings by 58,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,352 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 31,284 shares. Awm Invest Company Inc reported 21,309 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd invested in 577,730 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 10,844 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 17,332 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 15,241 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 55,386 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 978,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Finance Lp accumulated 0.03% or 101,745 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 56,151 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has 0.01% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company owns 3,898 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd invested in 0.01% or 141,181 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 416 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 51,640 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 18,600 shares to 146,778 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 57,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,886 are owned by Mirador Capital Prtnrs L P. Cortland Advisers Ltd Co reported 1.72% stake. The New York-based Brave Warrior Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 5,159 shares. Azimuth Management Lc owns 73,068 shares. Blair William And Company Il reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Prio Wealth Lp reported 3,765 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 7,116 shares. Highland Management LP has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trinity Street Asset Limited Liability Partnership owns 406,735 shares. Harvey Cap Management reported 104,680 shares or 3.13% of all its holdings. New York-based Bloom Tree Limited Liability has invested 4.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schwerin Boyle Capital Management holds 178,314 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 882 shares. Fiera Cap Corp accumulated 669,696 shares.

