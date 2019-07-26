Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Increased Its Dave And Busters (PLAY) Stake by $3.77 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Bank Of The West Cut Its Holding in Nike (NKE) as Stock Value Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Dave And Busters (PLAY) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 76,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 268,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, up from 191,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Dave And Busters for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 1.20M shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 7,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,072 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 24,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 4.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 473 shares to 18,550 shares, valued at $21.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 23,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 86,273 shares to 139,527 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 28,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,669 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

