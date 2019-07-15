Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Decreased Its Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) as Market Valuation Rose; Tnb Financial Upped Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $349,840

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by 93.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 309,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,625 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 97,957 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 4,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 59,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 1.13M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 102,678 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources has invested 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ckw accumulated 400 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt holds 204,575 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Karpus Mngmt Inc stated it has 11,442 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eagleclaw Managment Lc owns 4,429 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Old Point And Financial Svcs N A reported 73,812 shares stake. Northern owns 1.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 57.49M shares. Miller Howard Inc New York reported 5,116 shares stake. Papp L Roy & has 46,456 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northside Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.22% or 7,011 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel stated it has 44,485 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,419 shares to 131,894 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares to 461,301 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 76,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons.