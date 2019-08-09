Cooper Creek Partners Management Decreased Stoneridge (SRI) Stake By $10.44 Million; Last Week United States Steel (X) Coverage

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Stoneridge Inc (SRI) stake by 61.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 372,952 shares as Stoneridge Inc (SRI)’s stock rose 4.02%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 232,695 shares with $6.72 million value, down from 605,647 last quarter. Stoneridge Inc now has $835.45M valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 124,378 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell” on Wednesday, May 8. See United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Vertical Group Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $10.0000 Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $21 New Target: $13 Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 3 analysts covering Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stoneridge had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Barrington. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. The stock of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1. The stock of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forest Hill Lc, Arkansas-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Aperio Group Inc Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Portolan Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.47% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Walthausen And Lc stated it has 1.2% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,211 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,534 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 173,322 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 174,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Capital holds 24,061 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.06% or 252,500 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested in 36 shares. 193,275 were accumulated by Invesco. Private Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.09% or 478,625 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 56,498 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stoneridge (SRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) CEO Jon DeGaynor on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stoneridge, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stoneridge (SRI) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 13.06M shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA; 15/03/2018 – Ross, Malmstroem to Meet to Discuss U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL FORECASTS 2Q18 ADJ EBITDA OF $400M; EBITDA EST $452M; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Provides Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Steel; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c