Cooper Creek Partners Management Decreased Position in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by $1.62 Million; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, White Pine Investment Co Lifted Stake by $415,734

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 13.76M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 231,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 229,339 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, down from 461,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 202,254 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

Analysts await Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NDLS’s profit will be $3.08M for 18.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Noodles & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortina Asset Management Lc invested in 761,373 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 2.67% or 742,500 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 942,759 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 99,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 13,439 shares. Eidelman Virant holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 937,299 shares. Gp One Trading Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,142 shares. Moreover, Mill Road Ltd has 51.76% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 4.80M shares. 1,691 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). D E Shaw Com reported 346,457 shares. Citigroup has 7,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,026 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 21,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 86,920 shares to 686,920 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 149,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.