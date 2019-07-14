Cooper Creek Partners Management Decreased Its Tillys (TLYS) Stake as Share Price Declined; Mittleman Brothers Has Trimmed Its Revlon (REV) Position by $3.46 Million as Shares Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 633,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 166,181 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has risen 10.39% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46 million, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 61,960 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 27.17% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Its First Female CEO, Debra Perelman — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints first female CEO in 86-year history; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 08/03/2018 – Revlon: Call Had Been Scheduled for Friday, March 9; 08/03/2018 – REVLON PUSHES BACK EARNINGS AND EARNINGS CALL TO MARCH 15; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex Energy, Revlon and Hovnanian; 15/03/2018 – REVLON 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 86C; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 15/05/2018 – RBC Private Counsel (Usa) Buys New 8.6% Position in Revlon; 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss/Shr $1.71

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.71 EPS, up 53.90% or $0.83 from last year’s $-1.54 per share. After $-1.20 actual EPS reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.83% EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $18.10 million activity.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mittleman Brothers Ltd Com has 34.79% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 2.66M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 52,100 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 18,982 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 2,799 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Axa holds 0% or 41,500 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 2,279 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 14,281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,556 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,132 shares. 14,800 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication stated it has 2,436 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 18,463 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 631,263 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $181,796 activity.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.90 million for 10.18 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.