Cooper Creek Partners Management Decreased Its Position in Stoneridge (SRI) by $10.44 Million as Share Value Rose; As Dish Network (DISH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Mad River Investors Lowered by $304,575 Its Holding

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 2.27 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 372,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The hedge fund held 232,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 605,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 168,473 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,301 shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.07 million activity. $15.72M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.