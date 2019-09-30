Cooper Creek Partners Management Decreased Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Holding by $378,400; Valuation Declined; First Light Asset Management Has Lifted Atricure (ATRC) Position by $5.73 Million; Share Price Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 197,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.17 million, up from 914,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.63M market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 151,829 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The hedge fund held 62,901 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, down from 71,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 541,102 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 18/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue of About $3B; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Net Income Margin Topping 6%; 11/05/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year; 16/05/2018 – Two Cheesecake Factory Employees Are Out After Trump Hat Remarks

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AtriCure Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” on October 04, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will AtriCure (ATRC) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AtriCure To Acquire SentreHEART For Atrial Fib Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 11,984 shares to 499,344 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 403,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12,430 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ATRC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co has 8,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset accumulated 204,950 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 62,636 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 3,162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Kopp Inv Llc has 134,696 shares for 4.58% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 11,468 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Perkins Cap Mgmt Inc has 60,750 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Barclays Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) or 52,491 shares.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Group by 110,105 shares to 151,821 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrols Restaurant (NASDAQ:TAST) by 707,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Baskin-Robbins’ October Offerings Are Terrifyingly Tasty – PRNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Product Refresh: Top 3 Reasons To Be Bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Cheesecake Factory Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Having Cake & Eating It Too? Jobs Numbers Good, Rate Cut Coming – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Cheesecake Factory to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call on July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 11.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $24.54 million for 18.98 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.93% negative EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,685 activity. MINDEL LAURENCE B bought $97,589 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold CAKE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 44.31 million shares or 1.81% less from 45.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). New York-based Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.09% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). 6,130 were accumulated by Dupont Cap. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 211,969 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.09% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,617 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 950,428 shares. Blair William And Il owns 51,142 shares. 1,635 were reported by Synovus. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi reported 16,860 shares stake. 24,727 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. 780 are owned by Kbc Gp Nv. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).