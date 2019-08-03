Cooper Creek Partners Management Cut Position in Stoneridge (SRI) by $10.44 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Valuation Declined While West Family Investments Decreased Stake by $1.53 Million

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 372,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The hedge fund held 232,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 605,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 406,301 shares traded or 70.47% up from the average. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 189,301 shares traded or 8.23% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0% or 1,611 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 1.72M shares. Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership stated it has 532,137 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP holds 87,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Investment Research Inc has 28,380 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 30,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 252,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc accumulated 8,974 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co reported 137,752 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp owns 485,366 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 36,450 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 123,953 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gru invested in 5,614 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Axa holds 19,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Stoneridge Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Stoneridge (SRI) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 76,900 shares to 268,784 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 103,550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.31% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0% or 10,997 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Advsr Asset Management Inc has invested 0.08% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Kennedy Cap owns 68,690 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 37,828 shares. D E Shaw & reported 79,853 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 330,153 shares. The California-based Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.08% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Ameriprise Inc stated it has 24,958 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Punch & Assocs Inv Management owns 559,365 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 163,969 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 6,655 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 192 shares.

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PennantPark Investment Corp.: Don’t Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Safe And Sustainable 8.8% Yield From PennantPark Floating Rate Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: 8.9%-Yield But Limited Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,322 activity. $98,817 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares were bought by Efrat Aviv.