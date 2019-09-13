Cooper Creek Partners Management Cut Position in Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) by $378,400 as Stock Price Declined; Sir Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $8.92 Million as Share Price Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 95,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45M, up from 144,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $102.31. About 587,462 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The hedge fund held 62,901 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, down from 71,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 340,177 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Two Cheesecake Factory Employees Are Out After Trump Hat Remarks; 21/03/2018 – Watch: DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Cheesecake Factory President David Gordon talk through the complexity and logistics for DoorDash, especially in working with high-volume restaurants; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Keith Carango President of Bakery Unit; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue of About $3B; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 111,373 shares to 240,289 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 197,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,000 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Group by 110,105 shares to 151,821 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 113,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL).