Cooper Creek Partners Management Cut Its Five9 (FIVN) Stake by $5.26 Million; Hightower Advisors Has Increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 101,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 90,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 191,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.37. About 283,610 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 133.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 6,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 11,679 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $101.5. About 781,725 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “What the Suddenly Shaky Mellanox Deal Means for Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDC, DY, NXPI – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dividend Hunters Love NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NXP Semi gains bull on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Simple Reasons to Avoid Qualcomm – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 25,083 shares to 90,355 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 50,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,108 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 170,792 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $13.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 76,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).