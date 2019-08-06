Cooper Creek Partners Management Continues to Hold Holding in Noodles And Company (NDLS); Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Shareholder Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $2.81 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.00M market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 408,163 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.97 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 467,565 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 20/03/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO REACH A LEVEL OF AROUND 10% OF CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BY 2022 AT LATEST; 16/03/2018 – PUMA ENERGY CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS DROPS TO $477M IN 2017; 29/03/2018 – Puma SE Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 12/04/2018 – Puma Expects 2018 Currency Adjusted Sales to Increase by 10% to 12%; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Ratings Continue to Reflect Puma Energy’s High Leverage and Diversified, Vertically Integrated Midstream and Downstream Oil Distribution Model; 06/04/2018 – Brave Bison Group to Launch Puma Brand Campaign; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT DOES RESPECT OTHER BRANDS RIGHTS AND PATENTS

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wideopenwest Inc by 108,706 shares to 272,414 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Holdings by 58,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,352 shares, and cut its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 101,101 shares. Coatue Management reported 17,308 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 33,047 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Limited Co accumulated 754,361 shares. Goodwin Daniel L, Illinois-based fund reported 361,400 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 231,040 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Eidelman Virant reported 4.91% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). D E Shaw & Co Incorporated has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Creative Planning reported 72,150 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 0.26% or 942,759 shares. Cooper Creek Prtn Mngmt Lc invested in 461,301 shares. 5,987 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. 970 are owned by Ameritas Prns Inc.