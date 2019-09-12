Cooper Creek Partners Management Continues to Hold Holding in Carrols Restaurant (TAST); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Holder Bank Of The West Has Decreased Its Holding by $306,052

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant (TAST) by 194.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 707,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67 million, up from 364,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 28,506 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 4,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,623 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, down from 30,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 10.31M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,319 shares to 24,024 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.12% stake. Pennsylvania Tru reported 1.65% stake. Moreover, Blue Edge Lc has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,883 shares. Citigroup reported 4.54M shares stake. North Star Invest Corp holds 0.97% or 109,339 shares in its portfolio. America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc has 1,177 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 52.59 million shares stake. Cape Ann Retail Bank stated it has 17,224 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 133,716 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Bank & Trust N A, a New York-based fund reported 173,780 shares. Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.64M shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.28% or 5,362 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4.09M shares. James Investment Research reported 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.84 billion for 19.76 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domo Inc by 119,776 shares to 62,290 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Outdoor Brands by 300,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,187 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Flow Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.54 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.47M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 2.38M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 18,835 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Incorporated holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 39,153 shares. Invesco Limited holds 126,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granite Point Limited Partnership owns 130,200 shares. Indexiq Llc reported 0.04% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). First Manhattan Co holds 1.14 million shares. 60,764 were accumulated by Monarch Prns Asset Management Ltd Liability. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.07 million shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity.

