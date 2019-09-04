Cooper Creek Partners Management Boosted Its Noodles And Company (NDLS) Stake by $934,416; California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Shareholder Ghp Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 364,219 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 137,095 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE:ALL-CASH PROPOSAL VALUED ABOUT $1.9B; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fusion Connect Inc by 515,000 shares to 706,588 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 633,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,090 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 503,476 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 7,438 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 7,155 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has 28,969 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 220,919 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 33,047 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0% or 137,537 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited holds 741,278 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 39,857 shares. Mill Road Cap Mngmt Limited owns 4.80M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 2,987 shares. Aqr Management holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 35,186 shares.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.54 million for 18.27 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

