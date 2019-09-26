Cooper (CPS) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $5.13 Million; Tfs Finl (TFSL) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Cooper (CPS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 114,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 798,777 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.60 million, down from 912,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Cooper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $701.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 66,214 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 38,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.88 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 20,204 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Tree Planting Event Scheduled for April 21 in Slavic Village

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 44,400 shares to 376,000 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40M for 56.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is TFS Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation To Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 21% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TFS Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TFSL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TFS Financial (TFSL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold TFSL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.98 million shares or 0.33% less from 32.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Aperio Group Ltd Liability invested in 189,241 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 23,300 shares. Maltese Capital Ltd invested in 0.53% or 380,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 39,019 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 11,594 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 30,956 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 6,809 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) or 17,750 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 0.53% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 1.07 million shares. Group Inc holds 788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited has 24,000 shares. 1.25M are held by Brown Advisory. Pnc Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,711 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 385,023 shares to 987,763 shares, valued at $17.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wrkco Inc. by 132,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.21M shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CPS’s profit will be $19.27M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 267.74% EPS growth.