Cooper (CPS) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increased Position; Assetmark Trimmed Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $2.06 Million

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 5,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,437 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 12,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $364.36. About 2.58M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cooper (CPS) by 218.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 89,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,905 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cooper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.04M market cap company. The stock increased 7.91% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 82,076 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 38,000 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 0% or 582 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 4,090 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 209,702 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp accumulated 312,494 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.07% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Trellus Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 25,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Prudential Fin owns 108,248 shares. The New York-based Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 11,181 shares in its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5,840 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mega auto alliances could pressure suppliers – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto sector revs up after Xi-Trump meeting set – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cooper Standard Appoints Miziolek as Chief Transformation Officer to Drive Company’s Global Transformation; Totsky Named Chief Legal Officer and Secretary – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 399,625 shares to 21,200 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 45,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,940 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.33 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank has 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Management reported 2,117 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 289,840 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.81% or 837,218 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co reported 0.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 8,216 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service. Montag A And Associates stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Usca Ria Ltd owns 11,147 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. 17,642 were reported by Cwm. Dsc Advsr LP owns 1,122 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Kentucky-based Farmers Bank has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Narwhal Capital Mngmt, Georgia-based fund reported 22,461 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 962,800 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 215,097 shares or 4.79% of all its holdings. Minneapolis Port Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 33,810 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The Value of Boeingâ€™s Now Infamous 737 Max 8 Drops by Millions of Dollars – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Delta gains from higher fares and fuller planes, raises profit outlook for 2019 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Vertical Research Partners Sees The Boeing (BA) Grounding Lasting 9 Months – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 58,331 shares to 600,965 shares, valued at $35.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 15,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Mortg (VMBS).