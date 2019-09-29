Cooper (CPS) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Increased Holding by $1.20 Million; Valero Energy New (VLO) Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 22,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 607,537 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.01 million, down from 629,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 2.86 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cooper (CPS) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 26,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.67 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $692.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 178,608 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.91M for 12.20 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

