Cooper Cos (Put) (COO) Shares Rose While Twin Tree Management LP Lowered by $710,400 Its Position; Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Cyberark Software LTD Shs (CYBR) as Market Value Rose

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (CYBR) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 32,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 167,294 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, down from 199,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 989,341 shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (Put) (COO) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The hedge fund held 8,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $336.87. About 199,614 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Puts Pop as CyberArk Steps into Earnings Confessional – Schaeffers Research” on May 13, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Breaking Down 3 Of The Year’s Most Intriguing Cybersecurity Stocks – MarketWatch” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CyberArk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk: Can It Go Yet Another Gear? – CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harco Com (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 172,001 shares to 327,583 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 441,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd C Shs (NYSE:MNK).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38 million for 26.65 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 843 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 99,850 shares. Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 25,310 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 69,243 shares. First National Tru holds 862 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 13,829 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 754 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Inc accumulated 0.02% or 8,701 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 37,276 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 832 shares. Fil invested in 654,801 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company reported 1,131 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.97% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13,677 shares to 14,814 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (Put) (NYSE:CP) by 36,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (Call) (NYSE:ESS).

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE COO: Uberâ€™s first trade â€˜may take a whileâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE COO says IPO pipeline is strong in 2019 as Pinterest jumps 25% in market debut – Yahoo Finance” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE COO: More companies are ‘exploring the direct listing route’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.