Cooper Cos Inc/The (COO) Holder First Foundation Advisors Has Upped Holding by $2.94 Million; Boston Partners Has Cut Its Position in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by $651,195

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc/The (COO) by 485.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 9,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 2,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $339.82. About 143,266 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 52.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 72,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,614 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, down from 137,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 25,766 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 9,017 shares to 186,965 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwestern Corp by 4,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 200,835 shares. Polar Asset Inc reported 241,100 shares. Brown Advisory holds 161,752 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) or 39,642 shares. Ameritas Inv accumulated 0% or 858 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 3,660 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 1,907 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com accumulated 1,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 14,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 22,791 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 18,020 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 4,351 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Axa, a France-based fund reported 25,779 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc owns 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 30,558 shares.

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.15 million activity.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 44,071 shares to 7,445 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 17,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,726 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac has 0% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 15,328 shares. 107,752 are owned by Rmb Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Conning holds 0.01% or 790 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 1,073 shares. Carroll Finance Associates Incorporated has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 933 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 0.07% or 214,000 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 22,666 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.05% or 9,600 shares. 3,327 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3,650 shares. 284,152 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Company Limited Company holds 0.12% or 119,106 shares in its portfolio.