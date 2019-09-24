Cooper Cos Inc/The (COO) Holder American International Group Has Trimmed Holding by $922,992; Jolley Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Avx New (AVX) by $383,040

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 23,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 292,202 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, up from 268,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 10,568 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc/The (COO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 2,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 17,952 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, down from 20,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $304.27. About 20,099 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.12M for 23.41 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

