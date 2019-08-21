Cooper Cos (COO) Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Increased Its Holding by $127.08 Million as Stock Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Linscomb & Williams Lifted by $317,824 Its Stake

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 2,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 37,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.98. About 168,535 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 429,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 981,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.63 million, up from 551,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $328.68. About 49,844 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 15,426 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 21,511 shares. Southeastern Asset Incorporated Tn holds 2.48M shares or 4.61% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp Inc stated it has 1,940 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Armstrong Shaw Ct has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cadinha Co reported 4,545 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 16,854 are held by Fulton Comml Bank Na. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 1.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wespac Limited Liability Com invested in 20,403 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 167 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mercer Advisers holds 0.13% or 1,480 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,248 shares to 310,430 shares, valued at $44.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 8,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,745 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 11,505 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 41,258 shares. Pictet Bancshares Tru stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Assetmark Inc owns 35 shares. Asset Management One Comm Limited holds 23,227 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Natl stated it has 862 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Beacon Gru accumulated 0.07% or 1,527 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 50,056 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.05% or 80,987 shares. Caxton Assoc LP owns 2,511 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 21 shares. Fort LP has 266 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Com holds 0.07% or 66,413 shares in its portfolio.

