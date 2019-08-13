Cooper Cos (COO) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $926,184 as Stock Value Rose; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $387,400 as Stock Price Declined

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 6,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $333.05. About 155,788 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 14,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 924,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35M, down from 939,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 2.65 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38 million for 26.35 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2019 – globenewswire.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 123% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Cooper Companies Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 5,370 shares to 9,027 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 1,149 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 71,595 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Torray Ltd Com owns 79,669 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. 60 were reported by Regions Financial. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 0.07% or 11,280 shares. Axel Capital Management invested in 1.28% or 8,100 shares. Everence invested in 1,161 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc accumulated 93,330 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Panagora Asset reported 2,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors reported 8,701 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 9,227 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09 million for 34.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 69,100 shares to 376,000 shares, valued at $12.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Inv Mngmt Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 29,101 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 0.06% or 9,953 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Mngmt holds 56,844 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc stated it has 2.87 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cap Advsr Ok accumulated 0.27% or 95,697 shares. Financial Advisory holds 0.15% or 28,397 shares in its portfolio. 21,561 were accumulated by Cibc Ww. State Street Corporation accumulated 30.77M shares or 0.06% of the stock. 689 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited. 4.30 million were reported by Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Com. 1,600 are held by Community Comml Bank Na. Glenmede Trust Comm Na stated it has 32,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 422,585 are owned by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 169,491 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).