Cooper Cos (COO) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $926,184 as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Has Raised Position

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,894 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, up from 58,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $332.73. About 243,426 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 61,990 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 46,887 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr reported 0.1% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Prudential stated it has 69,022 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 31,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac Bk Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 38,191 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.36% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Caxton Associate Lp owns 2,511 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited stated it has 7,039 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Martin Currie Limited accumulated 14,581 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 45,897 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Com invested 0.5% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Hgk Asset reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 129,541 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 30,892 shares to 37,334 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 91,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38 million for 26.32 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.