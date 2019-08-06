Cooper Cos (COO) Share Price Rose While Brant Point Investment Management Lowered Its Position; As Semtech Com (SMTC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Cut Holding

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The hedge fund held 15,042 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 18,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $328.75. About 593,282 shares traded or 118.80% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp Com (SMTC) by 34.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 508,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The hedge fund held 972,551 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.51M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.34. About 280,652 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 47c; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Threats; 20/03/2018 – Semtech: Glen M. Antle Won’t Run for Re-Election to Board in June; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.02; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 4; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for IMC’s LPWAN Webinar

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67 million for 51.52 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 447,178 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $62.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 109,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

