Cooper Cos (COO) Market Value Rose While Integre Asset Management Cut Its Stake; As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $5.98 Million

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $337.98. About 153,334 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 61.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 72,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,280 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 117,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 949,520 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23M for 71.13 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 54,543 shares to 55,900 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC) by 5,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38M for 26.74 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs reported 8,447 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited has 19,434 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Barclays Public Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 69,243 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 3,545 were reported by Mai Cap. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 204,332 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 730,384 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 9,490 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 4,968 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt accumulated 5,461 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1,239 were accumulated by Canandaigua Savings Bank And Trust Co. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Tealwood Asset Mgmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,640 shares. Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Service has invested 0.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).