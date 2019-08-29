Cooper Cos (COO) Holder Tributary Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Has Cut Stake by $8.83 Million

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 304,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.85M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 3.00 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 7,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $328.76. About 398,987 shares traded or 41.87% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 2,700 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer stated it has 0.54% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 1,311 are owned by Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Veritas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 2.61% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 18,189 are owned by Daiwa Secs Inc. Sterling Capital Limited Com invested 0.06% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 81,644 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited Com. Parametric Port Llc invested in 93,330 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 14,100 were reported by Andra Ap. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 9,943 shares. 8,100 were reported by Axel Mgmt Ltd. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.06% or 41,515 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 10,244 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 196,995 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 47,000 shares to 57,240 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 302,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,425 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Bankshares In accumulated 133,113 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,510 shares. Renaissance Inv Limited Liability accumulated 257,398 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 456,769 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.85% or 903,098 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company reported 7,539 shares stake. Advsr Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 113,915 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Syntal Prns Ltd has invested 0.21% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 123,107 shares. Torray Limited reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 214,499 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 7,366 shares. Blume Capital invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.13% or 1.75 million shares. Conning reported 465,679 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

