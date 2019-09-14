Cooper Cos (COO) Holder Tealwood Asset Management Decreased Holding; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Increased Stake

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 9,658 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, down from 12,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $301.51. About 381,934 shares traded or 29.69% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 131,985 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.19M, up from 120,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold COO shares while 127 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 0.39% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co has invested 0.55% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 3,849 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership holds 1,778 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axel Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 8,100 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsrs invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.14% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 7,567 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co accumulated 88,519 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested 0.18% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 1,858 are owned by Private Tru Na. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 38,396 shares. Natl Asset Inc reported 0.06% stake. Element Cap Limited Company accumulated 31,394 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 649 shares. The New York-based Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 1.41% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.11M for 23.19 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addison Cap stated it has 0.2% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Washington Trust owns 85,863 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 48,409 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 168,919 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Com holds 47,929 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hudock Capital Grp invested in 0.01% or 134 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 178,523 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp reported 7,763 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt reported 1.08% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.04% or 233,360 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 280,423 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp holds 0.17% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 410,672 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 542,221 shares. 1,000 were reported by Cls Invests Lc.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,582 shares to 198,041 shares, valued at $34.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,548 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.