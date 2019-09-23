Cooper Cos (COO) Holder Rothschild Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.37 Million as Market Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Boosted by Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 132.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 83,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 145,606 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.33M, up from 62,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.53. About 3.18M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 15,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 113,548 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.25M, down from 129,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $302.08. About 136,591 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 67,259 shares to 671,796 shares, valued at $59.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 12,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 759,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.11M for 23.24 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COO shares while 127 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 0.39% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Moreover, Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.06% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Paloma Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Vanguard Gru invested in 5.57 million shares. 25,634 were reported by Nomura. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Cognios Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 6,762 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. World Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 2,744 shares. Advisor Prns Lc reported 1,337 shares. Sawgrass Asset Lc stated it has 107,150 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 17,903 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 5,509 are held by Hartford Mngmt Company. Zeke Cap Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 753 shares.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nordstrom hires from within for COO slot – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “StoneMor Partners L.P. replaces CFO, eliminates COO position – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CooperCompanies Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:COO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “One Major Difference Between Disney’s Original Series and Netflix’s – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Disney walked away from Twitter – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 60,778 shares to 53,429 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 3,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,745 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 43,292 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Macnealy Hoover accumulated 15,173 shares. Wheatland Advsr accumulated 4,860 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 116,905 shares. Cullen Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Maple Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3,844 shares. Mairs And Power Inc has invested 3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Icm Asset Management Inc Wa stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waters Parkerson Co Limited Company holds 1.04% or 92,311 shares in its portfolio. Barnett And Com holds 679 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company reported 331,887 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Contravisory Inv Mngmt holds 33,536 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 648,786 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. L S Advsr stated it has 65,959 shares.