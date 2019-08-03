Cooper Cos (COO) Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Decreased Stake by $291.36 Million; Clearbridge Investments Boosted Its Stake in Visa (V) by $134.19 Million

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 860,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 11.40 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78B, up from 10.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 984,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The hedge fund held 2.29M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679.65M, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $334.86. About 193,530 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38 million for 26.49 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29,443 shares to 103,786 shares, valued at $184.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 105,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 88,815 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,832 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs holds 3,689 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Provise Mgmt Group Ltd holds 0.04% or 1,056 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 2,884 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 11,505 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 1,764 are held by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Utah Retirement invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 2,401 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc owns 42 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kings Point Capital has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York reported 18,500 shares. Glovista Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 10,601 shares. American Rech Management holds 0.01% or 210 shares in its portfolio. Newbrook Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 113,975 shares. King Luther Management Corp has 0.9% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 755,289 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd stated it has 0.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 101,382 were accumulated by Grand Jean Cap Management. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lpl Lc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 958,922 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Philadelphia Fincl Mgmt Of San Francisco Llc holds 2.18% or 83,041 shares in its portfolio.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 118,261 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $182.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.58M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,724 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

