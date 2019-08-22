Cooper Companies (COO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at KeyBanc; With $351.0000 Target; Triad Hospitals (TRI) Sentiment Is 0.4

Triad Hospitals Inc (TRI) investors sentiment increased to 0.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 2 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 5 reduced and sold their stakes in Triad Hospitals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 215,541 shares, down from 404,560 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Triad Hospitals Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

KeyBanc currently has a $351.0000 target on the $16.46 billion market cap company or 5.53% upside potential. In a research note revealed to clients and investors on Thursday, 22 August, Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) stock had its Overweight Rating maintained by equity analysts at KeyBanc.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 302,528 shares traded. Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) has risen 61.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.84% the S&P500.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.77 billion. It operates through three divisions: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It has a 10.15 P/E ratio. The firm sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis.

Callahan Advisors Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Thomson Reuters Corporation for 29,210 shares. Troy Asset Management Ltd owns 83,274 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 0.03% invested in the company for 411 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in the stock. Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,061 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies has $330 highest and $302 lowest target. $320.67’s average target is -3.59% below currents $332.61 stock price. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 6. Jefferies maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $330 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 6. Raymond James maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38M for 26.31 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.46 billion. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. It has a 39.07 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $332.61. About 382,723 shares traded or 35.27% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 56,175 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,149 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Com reported 0% stake. Private Trust Com Na has 0.11% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Westpac Bk owns 15,328 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Group has invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Fragasso Group Inc holds 0.1% or 1,612 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi has invested 0.52% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 68 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 2,598 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 44,300 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 100,696 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.29% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt L P has 0.27% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 67,480 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.97% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).