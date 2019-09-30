Cool Holdings, Inc. (AWSM) Touches $1.14 Low on Sep, 30; Ltc Properties (LTC) Shorts Lowered By 0.35%

Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) had a decrease of 0.35% in short interest. LTC’s SI was 872,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.35% from 875,400 shares previously. With 213,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)’s short sellers to cover LTC’s short positions. The SI to Ltc Properties Inc’s float is 2.24%. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 169,363 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 75C; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS 6 ASSISTED LIVING-MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5M; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE; 06/03/2018 LTC Properties Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q Rev $41.8M; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q EPS 51c; 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties

The stock of Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) reached all time low today, Sep, 30 and still has $1.08 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.14 share price. This indicates more downside for the $10.20M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.08 PT is reached, the company will be worth $510,100 less. The stock decreased 11.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 497,334 shares traded or 171.81% up from the average. Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) has declined 51.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.05% the S&P500.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company has market cap of $10.20 million. The firm sells its products under the verykool brand. It currently has negative earnings. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LTC Properties, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 29.49 million shares or 0.54% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,380 were accumulated by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv invested in 12,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 7,119 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 40,959 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.02% stake. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 87,705 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 27,218 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 114 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Japan-based Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.02% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Cambridge Inv Inc reported 0.01% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Denali Advsr Limited Co holds 0.02% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) or 3,600 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 55,151 shares in its portfolio.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. It has a 19.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development.