Cool Holdings, Inc. (AWSM) Reaches $1.14 52-Week Low; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Valero Energy New (Call) (VLO) Position

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (VLO) stake by 72.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 80,000 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (VLO)'s stock declined 5.04%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 190,000 shares with $16.27 million value, up from 110,000 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New (Call) now has $35.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $85.35. About 2.14 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500.

The stock of Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.08 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.14 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $10.20 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $1.08 price target is reached, the company will be worth $510,100 less. The stock decreased 11.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 497,334 shares traded or 171.81% up from the average. Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) has declined 51.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.05% the S&P500.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company has market cap of $10.20 million. The firm sells its products under the verykool brand. It currently has negative earnings. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 201,371 shares to 98,629 valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) stake by 209,265 shares and now owns 90,735 shares. Northern Oil And Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 400 shares stake. Sit Invest Associates invested in 31,975 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 7,740 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Numerixs holds 0.21% or 8,380 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Lpl Financial Ltd Com owns 196,321 shares. 10,399 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 12,478 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 632,848 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 121,547 were reported by Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.44% or 14,002 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Trust accumulated 2,347 shares. 159,345 were accumulated by Assetmark Incorporated. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 384,800 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca holds 2.19% or 91,023 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $96.60’s average target is 13.18% above currents $85.35 stock price. Valero Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, April 26. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8300 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained the shares of VLO in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.