Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Comparing side by side

Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 6.51M -4.01 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 7 1.83 13.47M -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cool Holdings Inc. and PCTEL Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cool Holdings Inc. and PCTEL Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 390,077,296.42% 0% -132.4% PCTEL Inc. 203,474,320.24% -16.5% -14.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cool Holdings Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PCTEL Inc.’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cool Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4. Competitively, PCTEL Inc. has 4.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. PCTEL Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cool Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cool Holdings Inc. and PCTEL Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively PCTEL Inc. has an average price target of $6.33, with potential downside of -15.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cool Holdings Inc. and PCTEL Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 63.8%. Cool Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of PCTEL Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61% PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while PCTEL Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PCTEL Inc. beats Cool Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.