Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Comparison side by side

Both Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -4.01 0.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cool Holdings Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Risk & Volatility

Cool Holdings Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cool Holdings Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 77.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 77.2. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cool Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares and 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares. Insiders held 10% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. has weaker performance than Cool Holdings Inc.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cool Holdings Inc.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.