Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Comparison side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.54 N/A -6.46 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.67 N/A 1.33 10.83

In table 1 we can see Cool Holdings Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cool Holdings Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% -663.7% -108.9% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 3% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cool Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Cool Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cool Holdings Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 0 0 1.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a -8.44% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cool Holdings Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 86%. Insiders owned 24.66% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. 9.57% -17.65% 8.15% -40.71% -34.38% 29.9% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -6.06% -12.55% -10.16% -8.27% -18.02% 9.16%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cool Holdings Inc.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.