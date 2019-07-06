Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Comparing side by side

Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.68 N/A -6.46 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 13 1.06 N/A 0.71 19.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cool Holdings Inc. and CalAmp Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% -663.7% -108.9% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 9% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.63 beta indicates that Cool Holdings Inc. is 63.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. CalAmp Corp.’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Cool Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, CalAmp Corp. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. CalAmp Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cool Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cool Holdings Inc. and CalAmp Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus target price of CalAmp Corp. is $17.25, which is potential 52.79% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cool Holdings Inc. and CalAmp Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 82%. 24.66% are Cool Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, CalAmp Corp. has 3.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. 9.57% -17.65% 8.15% -40.71% -34.38% 29.9% CalAmp Corp. -0.66% 4.99% -8.56% -32.23% -35.38% 3.46%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than CalAmp Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors CalAmp Corp. beats Cool Holdings Inc.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.