Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Comparing side by side

Both Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -4.01 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 6 199.74 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cool Holdings Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cool Holdings Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.29 shows that Cool Holdings Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cool Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.7. Akoustis Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cool Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.4% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10% are Cool Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% are Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc. has -3.61% weaker performance while Akoustis Technologies Inc. has 17.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies Inc. beats Cool Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.